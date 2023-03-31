To the editor: Germantown School District voters are facing a big decision this election as to the future of our district.
I have several concerns with candidates Joshua Johnson and Michael Pickett. First their use of “Scholar” in reference to our students. This may seem like a minor slight of words but why it is being used is very important. In the “diversity, equity and inclusion” agenda, it’s another instance of calling something other than what it is to boost self-esteem or perception.
Calling K4-12 students scholars is a false declaration of mastery and detracts from those who do earn honors. Students led to believe they are competent before engaging in learning sets them up for challenges and disappointment. It promotes a lack of humility, inability to take direction from others or to receive feedback constructively — all crucial to life success.
Further, in the forums and newspaper response, both champion hearing the “Scholars voices” or that of teachers but neither seem to mention parents. Parents are the inconvenient truth — those truly charged with raising their children, instilling values, and determining what is appropriate for them.
To say “leave it to the experts” implies parents are not the experts in their own children. It’s this line of thinking which has left us with a list of books, such as “Dead End” by Jason Myers, depicting graphic gang rape of a girl as acceptable educational materials in our school library. Also important, both are endorsed by the teachers union and Pickett’s spouse is a district teacher, resulting in a diminished voting capacity if elected.
Teachers already have a voice at the table through the union and their role as employees.
I will be voting for Kim Higginbotham and Eric Brown on April 4. Both are supporters of parental control, a return to core academic curriculum and achievement standards devoid of social activist agendas, and equality — meaning every student receiving a quality education with supports appropriate for each student to reach their own level of highest achievement.
Sarah Larson
Germantown