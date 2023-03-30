To the editor: Respect, for everyone, by everyone, in all circumstances is the standard that I expected of each of the over 5,000 students I had the pleasure of working with. Two of those outstanding individuals who consistently met that standard, Kelly Lang and Chad Tamez, are currently running for positions on the School Board in West Bend. My conversations with June Kruger and her position statements clearly indicate that she too respects those same standards.
Candidates who refuse to answer basic governance questions, whose social media posts and outside backing indicate that they only intend to respect certain peoples’ children, should be of concern to all parents and voters. Demanding transparency but refusing to answer questions publicly about your approach to solving problems and helping to make improvements should tell all voters that these individuals should never serve on any school board.
Facts matter and, with June Kruger, Chad Tamez and Kelly Lang, you will get school board members that will base their decisions on facts. They will not be parroting the agenda of what outside influencing political entities tell them.
The challenge we face as a society is that we only have so much time to educate our children to prepare them to be the future of our community. To meet that challenge effectively we need a school board consisting of individuals who will respect and work to help everyone’s children, keep an open mind and hear all points of view.
Please join me in voting for June Kruger, Chad Tamez and Kelly Lang on April 4.
Paul De Chant
West Bend