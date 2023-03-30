To the editor: On April 4, let’s put three excellent leaders on the West Bend School Board. They are memorable — their last names all start with “S”— Schulz, Stewart, and Schloemer-Aleven.
I know all three. They are very honest, good listeners, positive, and action-oriented. All have children in our school district. They are looking out for the best interests of all students, parents, taxpayers, teachers, administrators, and other stakeholders.
Bill Schulz, Nick Stewart, and Laurie Schloemer-Aleven advocate for our district teaching objective truth, actual facts, genuine science (vs. junk science), and real math. All three know Common Core is a disaster.
Though the current board majority inherited an uptrend in state report card scores (e.g., 71.2, 72.4, 76.2), under Joel Ongert (running for West Bend mayor), scores dropped to 75.4 and then 72.3. Our most recent score was a dismal 68.8 (’21-22). Since scores were already dropping before COVID-19, major improvements are needed in teaching and learning. The “3 S” team will focus on academic improvement and back-to-the-basics in core areas — education, not indoctrination. They will also be good stewards of your money.
Their opponents have said all is fine in our district. They do not care that student scores dropped about 10% in five years. Wow!
Schulz, Stewart, and Schloemer-Aleven want much better for our kids. By improving teaching and learning, we can reverse the current decline. Please vote for the “3 S” candidates on April 4.
Joel Ongert allowed the district to violate policy 615 (disclosure of total referendum costs) on the last mailer (the prior two were compliant) for the failed 2019 referendum before two former board members and I formally insisted the district send a new, compliant mailer. Since we cannot trust Ongert at all, I am proudly voting for experienced, proven leadership in Denis Kelling for West Bend mayor.
Jodi Williams
West Bend