To the editor: The West Bend School District’s newsletter and a “smore” message last week addressed a concern that had surfaced among Badger Middle School parents. The district stated that “The 57 Bus” was a title students could choose from “a list of available books” offered to seventh- and eighth-graders in English class “book clubs.” What the district’s statement did not mention was the controversial nature of this book and why parents were alarmed.
CommonSenseMedia.org describes the plot as “an African American public school teen boy” sets “fire to a sleeping, gender-nonconforming white private school teen.” Alternate genders are a primary focus of the book, with a chart of definitions inserted in the middle of the story. Words including genderqueer, agender, intersex, cupio-romantic, and quoir-omantic are defined on the chart on page 33. Pronouns are also discussed in the plot, as the white student wants his parents to use the pronouns “they, them and their.”
Booklooks.org lists objectionable quotes with accompanying page numbers. In this case, on page 46 of “The 57 Bus,” a boy leans out of a truck and yells “Let me suck your (genitals).” Booklooks.org also provides a profanity count. “The 57 Bus” contains: “Ass” eight times, the F-word 12, the N-word five, and other assorted vulgarities.
West Bend residents and parents need to understand that the WBSD has become infected with woke ideology. It’s time to take back the public schools where our taxes are paying for children to be exposed to social justice and LGBTQ agendas. Vote for candidates who want to protect our children and who are asking for more transparency and accountability from WBSD administrators and teachers.
Please vote for Nick Stewart, Bill Schulz and Laurie Schloemer-Aleven on Tuesday. Look for their names in the 4, 5, and 6 positions on the ballot.
Carol Heger
West Bend