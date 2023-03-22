To the editor: There’s a lot at stake in the April 4 election for our West Bend School District public schools. With a diverse cluster of candidates, my choice for who to vote for is crystal clear. I’ve attended School Board meetings and I’ve seen some of the same people there. Nick Stewart, Bill Schulz, and Laurie Schloemer-Aleven. I appreciate that Nick and Bill are vocal about concerning issues. Public speaking takes a lot of courage. They’ve done so multiple times, despite being criticized for their efforts.
I come from a home that taught me to work hard, be honest, and do the right thing. My values generally align with those of a “working-class” or “blue-collar” citizen versus a corporate “white-collar” person. The three candidates I mentioned above are exactly that: hardworking, strong-willed, persistent problem solvers doing the best they can to provide for their family. Nick, Bill, and Laurie face adversity every day in their jobs. Nick, a Marine veteran, works as a mental health analyst for the VA. He deals with people who suffer from traumatic life experiences and must approach every person with sensitivity and open mindedness. Bill is a truck driver that delivers Wisconsin’s dairy products around the state. I can’t imagine the patience it takes to navigate the roads with hazards all around. Laurie has worked as a nurse for over twenty years and has experience in caring for people ranging from minor injuries to someone with terminal illness. She brings compassion and kindness.
I ask that you join me in voting for the three “S” candidates in this year’s West Bend School Board election. Together they form a powerful team offering very diverse life experiences, which we need on our School Board. Respectively, they are in ballot spots four, five, and six.
Chris Weston
West Bend