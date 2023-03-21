To the editor: Vote for the three S’s for West Bend School Board. This group of three have really been working hard, easily the hardest-working candidates in the race. Bill Schulz has been putting in the work already for over a year. He has spoken at many School Board meetings and attends every meeting he can (which is almost all of them). He put forward amendments to the budget at the annual meeting to help increase school safety. With a record like that, he deserves a seat on the board.
Nick Stewart is a Marine veteran and works at the VA hospital helping his fellow brothers and sisters. I have also heard him speak at School Board meetings about the budget and he is right, this district needs to get on track and cut out wasteful spending! He is as tough as they come and that’s a quality trait a board member must possess.
Laurie Schloemer-Aleven is such a kind, tender-hearted person, but also stands strong in her convictions. She cares for patients as a nurse supervisor daily, which tells me she would care for this community’s needs properly. She cares deeply about increasing transparency within the district and she has the right attitude and mindset to accomplish that.
Again, I will be voting for the three S’s and you should too! We need people who aren’t afraid to fight for these kids’ futures as they have all fought and cared for our country, our community, and our health. Vote Nick Stewart, Bill Schulz, and Laurie Schloemer-Aleven April 4.
Sue Kellom
West Bend