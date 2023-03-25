To the editor: Over the past few years, as the rankings for area high schools come out, I have written letters to the editor, the Hartford Union High School board, and the school administration bemoaning its comparatively poor performance to area high schools.
This year is no exception. US News’ state ranking for State high schools puts HUHS at #123. It is outperformed by Arrowhead #15, Sussex Hamilton #23, Germantown #24, Menomonee Falls #25, Slinger #39, Oconomowoc #70, Kettle Moraine #72, and West Bend (East #102 and West #63) — virtually all of the comparable area schools.
It is the responsibility of the School Board to demand improvement from the superintendent and faculty. Failing that, it is the responsibility of the community to hold the board responsible for its failure to demand improvement. There has been none.
Since the board, as constituted, is either unable or unwilling to do its job, that is, provide the community with competitive schools, it is time to hold the board members to account.
Einstein famously defined insanity as “doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”
Reelecting the same board members over and over, while expecting improvement instead of the status quo, is also insane.
If HUHS is to improve, it is apparent changes must be made. It is time to begin the process of changing the School Board. I, for one, will no longer support ANY incumbent School Board member. I really don’t have anything against Tracey Hennes, but the fact remains she has been on the board for a long time and has tolerated the poor performance of HUHS relative to other area schools.
It is time to begin replacing the HUHS board, one incumbent at a time until we have an entirely new board that will give the community the high school it deserves. No change in leadership will equate to no change in performance.
Dennis Oechsner
Hartford