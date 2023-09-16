To the editor: I write in response to Supervisor Bossert’s letter to the editor in Friday’s Daily News.
Our electors spoke clearly in April for Washington County to share sales tax to fix roads, not shared services.
Supervisor Bossert, shared services are not the sales tax revenue sharing relief called for by over 75% of the electors in the spring election. We overwhelmingly voted to ask that 20% of the one-half percent of sales tax collected within the county be shared to the cities, villages, and towns to address our crushing infrastructure needs. Yet, you state that these government bodies simply want a blank check so that they can squander it by hiring bureaucrats. Isn’t that just what you’ve proposed with shared services? I recall that to take on the additional workload for the city of Hartford dispatch, the county was going to add additional dispatch staff. News flash: Dispatchers are bureaucrats.
You state that you will only vote to share these tax revenues in ways that will increase the size of the county bureaucracy (shared services). As it is, all the constituents that I represent and that you also represent as 100% of my district is within your district, are going to be forced to pay for the city of Hartford’s dispatch services.
The city of West Bend sees value in continuing to maintain our dispatch center as a key element of our public safety policy and has no desire to change this.
As for infrastructure, West Bend continues to work to address the replacement of “crumbling infrastructure,” but as Mayor Ongert said in his response to you in Saturday’s Daily News, the wish list of what remains to be done is long and we need a way to expand what projects we can fund. Shared sales tax revenue from the county is a start and one that your electors support.
Mark Allen
District 2 alderman
West Bend