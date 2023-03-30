To the editor: I offer my comments regarding not voting to retain Ryan Hetzel for the Washington County Circuit Court judge.
There is a question on the appointees’ judgeship application that candidates submit for consideration by Wisconsin Governor Evers. According to the Wisconsin Justice Initiative blog, Ryan Hetzel responded to the question as follows: “All judicial or non-partisan candidates endorsed in the last ten years: “James K. Muehlbauer, Circuit Court Judge James G. Pouros, Circuit Court Judge Andrew T. Gonring, Circuit Court Judge Jill J. Karofsky, Supreme Court Justice Rebecca F. Dallett, Supreme Court Justice Lisa Neubauer, Supreme Court Justice.” I believe that Ryan Hetzel endorsing what in my opinion are liberal candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court disqualifies Hetzel from receiving my vote.
Pat Campbell
West Bend