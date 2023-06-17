My dear wife, Joan, is a devout Catholic, but has taken up the study of Buddhism. Much as my high school Latin teacher argued that I would understand English better if I learned Latin, Joan believes she will understand Catholicism better by studying the world’s fifth largest religion.
With that in mind, I’d like to give you some insight as to what it’s like to live in the world of “one leg,” hoping that it will give you a greater understanding of the “two-legged” world. It’s important to know that this isn’t a “Woe Is Me” column, unless I miss the mark.
Let me start by saying how unbelievably considerate and kind absolutely everyone is to me. And I’m talking about people of all kinds: young and old, rich and poor, short and tall, skinny and heavy, well dressed and tattered. All of them are gracious and hospitable. People hold doors. Everyone gives an extra smile. Hurried drivers pull back to give me extra space and toss me a wave once I get to the curb. And then lay rubber across the intersection to make up for their lost time. (That last sentence isn’t true, but I couldn’t resist adding it.)
I was afraid my prosthetic leg would scare little kids, but fortunately, that hasn’t been the case to date. I seldom wear shorts, however, because I don’t want to push the situation, especially since there’s a rather menacing looking American Eagle painted on the upper part of my prosthetic. (I heard that Serigraph Sales provided the artwork, but I’m not certain of that.)
At any rate, young children are more fascinated than afraid of me. My granddaughters wanted to know if I had a foot under the sock on my prosthesis. I actually didn’t know at that time. So, I said let’s take a look. And sure enough, there was a flesh-colored foot under the sock complete with toes. They said, “Papa you have toes.” I replied, “Yes, but don’t tickle them.” They, of course, tickle them anyway, and I pretended to laugh.
Things aren’t always peaches and cream, however.
Absolutely everything is more difficult and time consuming, although it gets easier over time if you do the weekly therapy. I am now six months post-amputation, and I no longer need a wheelchair unless I’m reclaiming my garage which has been trashed by well-meaning helpers while I was in the hospital or at all-day rehab.
Not needing a wheelchair means that it’s many times easier to get in and out of my car and in and out of homes and buildings. This makes me more mobile and allows me to participate more fully in the world around me. However, at my last therapy session, my therapist, Tonya, asked if I thought I could walk a mile using my walker. I replied, “Hell no. Maybe a half a mile if an angry bear was chasing me.” (And then I’d probably run out of steam and be gobbled up.)
I think that question might have been for a Medicare checkoff box that is regularly used to monitor my progress. It’s my understanding that if I stop making progress, Medicare will stop paying their portion of my rehabilitation. (I don’t want that.)
As I mentioned, using a walker is considerably better than relying on a wheelchair. I am currently learning how to walk with a cane, though, and that would be considerably better than using a walker because it would allow me to navigate tighter spaces and would allow me a free hand to hold things like a cup of coffee, a phone, or a bottle of tequila in a brown paper bag (which I would never actually do).
It took me about two months to move from the wheelchair to the walker and I expect it will take another two months to move from the walker to the cane, and then probably around four months to move from the cane to walking totally on my own, although at first, I might walk more like the monster from Young Frankenstein.
Adding to the good news, I purchased a simple device that can easily be moved from car to car that allows me to drive any automatic transition vehicle using just my left foot. It has taken some time to get used to it after more than fifty years of right foot driving, but I’ve actually gotten fairly good at it. In addition, after having my friend, Chris Braatz, make an adjustment to the brake pedal, I’ve learned to drive my lawn tractor using my prosthetic leg. (Once again, weekly lawn cutting will be the order of the day. Thanks Mike Locher [Potsie] for filling in for me.)
So, I hope this short walk in my shoe has helped you understand yourself better by understanding at least one person who is different from you and what the world looks like from their perspective which, by the way, might someday be your perspective, but I hope not.
Al Rudnitzki is a retired insurance manager, past educator and a Town of West Bend resident.