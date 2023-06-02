On April 4, Washington County electors made their voices heard loud and clear at the Spring Election. An overwhelming 76.76% (32,219) voters across 15 municipalities voted in favor of the advisory referendum for Washington County to share 20% of its annual sales tax revenues to fund local roads.
As the Washington County Board prepares its next biennial budget, the Mid-Moraine Municipal Association formally requests County Executive Josh Schoemann and the 21 Washington County Board Supervisors to share 20% of the sales tax revenues annually and equitably with the cities, villages, and towns based on population and equalized values. If the county Board acts in accordance with this request-a request supported by 76.76% of their constituents-based on 2022 data, $3,243,442.52 would be infused equitably across local municipalities.
Sharing 20% of the sales tax does not need to result in a tax increase for Washington County residents. In fact, it should alleviate residents from bearing the cost of local road improvements solely through their property taxes. Washington County has experienced sustainable, year-over-year growth in sales tax revenues since 2010. The county is projecting $17,240,000 from 2023 sales tax revenues. This is a 6% increase over 2022. This growth is on trend with the $13.3M received in 2020, $15M in 2021, and $16.2M in 2022. The gap created by sharing 20% with local municipalities will be closed in just over two years.
At the same time, Washington County received a lump sum of $26.4M in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to spend by 2026. $9.23M of ARPA funding remains unallocated and could assist to cover one-time needs for the two years until the county is made whole and able to resume its sales tax revenue growth alongside the municipalities. There is absolutely no need for a tax rate increase on residents. This is not robbing Peter to pay Paul. Sharing the sales tax back to the municipalities that is generated by our local business community is the right thing to do for every town, village and city in Washington County.
Washington County constituents have spoken. It is time for the County Board Supervisors to act on their behalf. Please urge your county supervisor to support sharing the sales tax - do it for your crumbling roads.
Michael Miller is the executive director of the Mid-Moraine Municipal Association.