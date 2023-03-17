To the editor: What makes an effective circuit court judge? The trial experience possessed, and the personal qualities exhibited, by Judge Ryan J. Hetzel, who presides in Branch 1 of the Washington County Circuit Court.
Before he took the bench last year, then-Attorney Hetzel, through a couple of decades of intensive law practice, developed a considerable depth and breadth of courtroom experience as a trial lawyer. Most attorneys cannot match Judge Hetzel’s impressive trial résumé. Judge Hetzel’s well-rounded legal career in general, and his successful trial track record in particular, combine to provide him with the versatile skill set necessary to competently hear civil, criminal, family and probate cases in his courtroom. And Judge Hetzel is handing out tough but fair sentences to convicted criminal offenders.
As noteworthy as his proven legal and trial skills are, Judge Hetzel’s personal accomplishments enhance his ability to effectively serve the public as a circuit court judge. Raised in West Bend, Judge Hetzel has a deep knowledge of, and personal affinity for, Washington County. The judge has served our community with passion and dedication for many years through his hard work on behalf of local civic organizations. Judge Hetzel will continue to preserve the traditional values of our community through his valuable service on the judicial bench.
The wise choice for Washington County Circuit Court on April 4? Judge Ryan Hetzel.
Jeffrey Clark
West Bend