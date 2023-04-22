To the editor: Washington County used to provide a place for seniors to meet. Then, they told us we had to leave with no help from them.
Washington County gave the old courthouse to the historical society. At first, they helped with the upkeep and salaries. Now, they are told they are on their own.
Now the Samaritan is on the block.
Next? They can kill babies, so how long will it take before they get rid of seniors? After all, Medicare and Social Security are running out of money.
God help us! Post a sign at the entrance to Washington County: “Seniors not wanted.”
Mary Ann Parlow
West Bend