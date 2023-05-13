To the editor: May is Mental Health Month. Wisconsin is facing a significant mental health crisis. Too many people who experience mental health, substance use, or suicidal crises end up in emergency rooms, in jails, homeless, or worse, instead of getting the care they need.
As a member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, I know that the 988 crisis line is making an impact. But this is just the first step. Further investment in our crisis response system will help ensure that people experiencing a mental health, substance use, or suicidal crisis in our community will receive help, not handcuffs.
A common experience for people in a mental health crisis goes like this: 911 is called and law enforcement comes. The individual is transported in handcuffs to St. Joseph’s Hospital for medical clearance, sometimes waiting hours. Then he/she is transported, again in handcuffs, to a mental health unit outside Washington County because we have none. The individual is often scared and very ill. It can be both traumatic and embarrassing.
It doesn’t have to be that way. A regional crisis urgent care center would offer immediate care for those in crisis (youth or adult), with roundthe- clock staffing. Admission wouldn’t require advance medical clearance because they have their own medical staff in addition to the psychiatric staff. They accept walk-ins, first responder drop-offs, and people detained for involuntary treatment from across a region. This would relieve pressure on ERs, reduce inappropriate admissions to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, and divert from unnecessary justice system involvement. It saves time and costs for law enforcement agencies.
I thank Senator Tammy Baldwin for her work on 988 and urge her to continue working in Congress to ensure that all people experiencing a mental health crisis in our community can receive an adequate mental health response.
Sheryl Smith - West Bend