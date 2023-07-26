To the editor: I am a volunteer member of the Sierra Club, Wisconsin Chapter, Water Team. I am an advocate for clean water for all Wisconsinites. We are all dependent on clean water to sustain life, and to continue our quality of life which includes agriculture, recreation, and tourism.
One of the key functions of government, whether federal, state or local, is to protect our health and support the economy. This includes maintaining safe, clean and adequate water.
Sometimes this means having regulations in place to protect us all.
A large corporation, such as a factory farm or concentrated animal feeding operation is not exempt from following the policies that protect our water from large, medium or small manure spills. After a spill, nitrates, E.coli, and phosphorus enter and contaminate ground and surface water. It becomes no longer drinkable, kills fish and can add to algae blooms that we are seeing in some of our beloved lakes. Tourism is affected as is the quality of life in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin has approximately 300 CAFOs or concentrated animal feeding operations. The number is growing. If an operation has 1,000 animal units which is equal to 700 milking cows, they are required to get a wastewater discharge permit. This isn’t an unnecessary policy. There have been several serious manure spills recorded in a number of Wisconsin counties. The welfare of our people and communities warrants this permit policy.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that the Department of Natural Resources has the authority to protect our water.
Water belongs to all of us and connects us all. The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, along with some owners of the largest CAFOs, are suing the DNR for what is called the “Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System. Some of the CAFO owners who have been fined for manure spills are involved in the lawsuit.
I am writing this letter to the editor to bring attention to what is at stake here. By following good practices for animals, we all win. To give power to the few at the risk of the many is not good government. Let’s use our voices to protect our water in Wisconsin.
Judy Stellmacher - West Bend