To the editor: I am appalled that the West Bend School District is offering inappropriate books to students, books that even our local library shelves for adults. Booklooks.org has a label on its website for “The Kite Runner,” warning anyone under 18 to exit immediately because the excerpts quoted are too disturbing for minors. “The 57 Bus” tells our youth lies that there are more than two genders and we can choose whatever gender we want to be, whenever and however often we see fit. Why can’t the curriculum be truth and-fact based and uplifting in character? Just because “The 57 Bus” is based on a true story doesn’t make it a truthful or beneficial book.
These books are being justified because they are books from a “recommended” list for AP classes, as if the students who don’t read the books will not get into college or pass their AP exams. There are so many other book choices that have literary merit that should be considered and available to students. Common sense tells us that it’s highly doubtful that either of these two books, “The Kite Runner” or “The 57 Bus” will have a make-or-break effect on their higher education pursuits.
In the past, families trusted that their teachers and administrators were concerned about students’ education and safety. Offering vile materials, even as a choice, is causing families to distrust the educators and administrators. If we thought our school district was losing students before, the inclusion of books that corrupt the minds of our youth being a part of the school curriculum certainly won’t encourage families to stay.
Valery Brussat - West Bend