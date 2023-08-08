To the editor: Where is it written Mr. Fincke, Mr. Rudnitzki, abortion voters, supporters of books like “The 57 Bus,” “The Kite Runner” and the like, leaders and teachers where the woke teachings of Satan are not sins?
Where is it written in any bible of any religion and the Ten Commandments, where God gave you permission to kill a baby, from inception to birth, use God’s name in vain, use curse words, defile your body or another persons body, to tell lies, etc.?
I challenge those named above and Democratic voters to show me exactly the written wording from God that gives you the permission to go against his written rules and morals for humanity provided by God alone.
I do see this in Satan’s book of hatred and evil being promoted by these people, as they use their terms called “fairness” and “justice,” to convince you this is good, not evil. This is the gradual tearing down of society by Satan and his Democratic leadership of this country.
Did you notice how Satan and his followers always despise and ridicule those people with words like “fairness” and “justice” for having morals and religious fortitude to say what is wrong and that it is against God’s will?
Our Founding Fathers, through their years of God-given wisdom, used the word “God” in the ratification of the Constitution to instill in the future generations the morals and rules given by God to be used for greatest country on the earth.
Satan wins every time you vote Democratic. Just look at every major city and state run by Satan’s Democrats, you will see rampant crime and no morals totally promoted by Satan and his followers wanting God out of everything.
Any religious leader of God’s word not condemning these sins and any politician not condemning these actions are promoting Satan’s hatred and evil book.
You can forgive the person but you can’t forgive the sin. Remember on your death bed you will have to answer to God all your actions said and done then and now for your sins for rest of eternity.
Prove me wrong with the words in the Bible on the items above. I will be waiting for Satan to give these people the super spin, to keep you in his indoctrination and grasp. Remember that only God can give you eternal salvation and Satan can give you eternal damnation, so say no more to Satan and begone.
Michael A. Schmidt - Hartford