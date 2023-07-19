To the editor: What has happened to our local community, let alone our state, country, and world? When I open up the paper to find articles discussing whether or not our schools should be offering books with vulgarity, profanity, extreme violence, rape, the embracing of preferred personal pronouns, genderless bathrooms, and fake science, I have to recheck to be sure I’m reading about Washington County, Wisconsin, instead of some far-off, city or state. For example, the ninth grade “book club” reading list includes “Eleanor and Park” by Rainbow Rowell, which has 62 uses of the F bomb. Many of the other books on this list include similar profanity, sexual assault (coach-on-student), gender issues, and sexual activities like oral sex. Why would any public school district offer books on a reading list that would appear to be grooming or at least indoctrinating 14-year-old students? Does this strengthen academic scores or build trust in the people that are teaching our children 8-10 hours a day?
I get angry thinking about my tax dollars being wasted to fund this trash. I and many others believe these books are part of an agenda to groom our children. I get angry knowing that vulnerable, undeveloped minds are being harmed. I get angry knowing that these poor youths, who could have been offered books that build good character through moral literacy, are instead given vile materials.
These children will soon be our teachers, police officers, legislators, nurses, doctors, etc. If we think our country is in trouble now, these books will make it worse. It’s time to protect the children! Get your kids out of public schools. Invest in parochial schools or home school. Your children are worth it.
Jean Weymier - West Bend