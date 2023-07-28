To the editor: Have you seen “Sound of Freedom”? Recently, I am overwhelmed by the well-done movie “Sound of Freedom,” which is based on a true story about the worldwide epidemic of child trafficking for sex, and how the U.S. seems to be the hub for it.
After watching interviews with the actors, producers, and even the real Tim Ballard who the movie is about, one of the problems suggested concerns the sexualization in the curriculum of our schools, today. Looking at our own community through our local news, my eyes were opened wide to the inappropriate books being offered to our children in the West Bend and surrounding school districts. It turns out that age-inappropriate books are actually a national crisis, as well as a local one. In fact, I was shocked to learn that “The Kite Runner” (#11), one of the two books under reconsideration in the West Bend School District, is only three ranks below the sexually perverted book “Fifty Shades of Grey” (#8) according to the American Library Association’s most challenged list of public and school library books for 2010 to 2019.
During the reconsideration review meeting of “The Kite Runner,” most everyone on the committee admitted that portions of the book could trigger trauma. They tried to wash it away by comparing the number of pages of trauma-triggering excerpts to the size of the entire book. But that’s not the way trauma works. It only takes minutes to be traumatized by rape for the rest of a lifetime. Most people never heal completely from a loss to suicide.
Why are we offering students books where trauma triggering and sexualization are possible issues? As “Sound of Freedom” proclaims, “Children are not for sale.” Let’s not sell our youth to the liberal ideologies that lead to harming the minds and bodies of our youth.
Jenni Ciriacks - West Bend