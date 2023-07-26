To the editor: There have been a number of recent letters to the editor in this paper about the book “The 57 Bus.” From what I have been reading it seems that a number of people want to ban this book as being “not appropriate” and having profanity in it. So, I decided to look into this book.
I found a very interesting review by Common Sense Media. First of all this book is recommended for kids 13+. The review for what parents need to know about this book states that it is a true story about two teenagers and a crime that changed their lives. It goes on to say that the story is thought-provoking and provides discussion points about gender, the criminal system and empathy to others.
The site also provided review from parents and kids. The parents that responded said that the book was “powerful” and “amazing.” The kids’ reviews ran from “poorly told” to “eye opening.”
This brings me to my question as to why the hype. By age 13, I am sure that kids have heard what some might call “profanity” so that can’t be the reason. The main reason I feel is that this book discusses an “agender” character. Some adults may find that disturbing. But the responses from the kids are just the opposite. They find it welcoming that there is a book about acceptance for an agender person.
It sounds to me like there are too many “adults” out there that believe all the “hype” against agender people. What we need is to listen to the kids on this.
Jeanie Handly - Germantown