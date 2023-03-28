To the editor: This April 4 election is very important. It is nonpartisan but some people are making it about sides and calling candidates they don’t like “extreme right” and other names. These people can’t say good things about their approved candidates, so they disparage, lie and twist the truth about the opposition.
West Bend School Board candidates Nick Stewart, Bill Schulz, and Laurie Schloemer-Aleven are endorsed by the 1776 Project Political Action Committee. This PAC is dedicated to electing school board members nationwide who want to make sure our public education systems are promoting patriotism and pride in American history. Nick, Bill and Laurie will not allow the federal government to flood our school district with money and influence. Vote the 3 S’s, who share our beliefs and values.
Denis Kelling, West Bend mayoral candidate, is a proven leader with government experience who has advocated for and voted to actually make economic development happen in West Bend and Washington County. He has earned the endorsement of Washington County Sheriff Marty Schulteis.
Denis is the obvious choice to lead our city.
I will be voting for Russell Jones for Washington Circuit Court Branch 1.
He is the right choice for our county.
To preserve our constitutional rights, uphold the rule of law, and prevent judicial activism, Daniel Kelly is the right choice for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. His opponent is campaigning on being a judicial activist.
She is showing us her agenda on her TV ads!
No one is perfect. These candidates are not perfect, but they are perfect for these elected positions.
Please vote on April 4 for our children, our city, our county, and our state.
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right, and evil doesn’t become good, just because it’s accepted by a majority”.
— Booker T. Washington
Marietta Bailey
West Bend