WEST BEND — The city of West Bend will annex 105 acres of land into the city out of the Town of Trenton, as a developer is laying the foundation to build a subdivision on the north end of town.
The city of West Bend’s Plan Commission met Tuesday evening, and approved a direct annexation petition from Vince Anewenter, Steve Groth and Bielinski Investments. City information stated that Anewenter and Groth are the current owners of about 105 acres on the east and west side of North River Road in the Town of Trenton, just north of Creek Road.
“The purpose of the annexation is to obtain city services for the future development of a single-family residential subdivision,” city of West Bend Business and Development Planner Jim Reinke said.
Plan Commissioner Jim Knepler asked about the development plan before the vote, but Reinke said there was only limited information on the future development. He said Bielinski Investments is planning to build out the subdivision in two phases, one for the west side and one for the east side; the number of homes planned and lot sizes are not yet available, however, in the preliminary phases of the process.
Knepler also asked about how or if the development could impact the West Bend Fire Department’s service; he noted that the city is evaluating future options for the Fire Department’s facilities, and asked what would occur if Fire Station 2 was closed or moved.
West Bend’s Director of Development Mark Piotrowicz said the subdivision did not depend on the fire service evaluation; whatever changes are made to Fire Department facilities in the future, if any, the department will still have service areas covering all of West Bend through one station or another.
The Plan Commission Tuesday also approved a permit for the Volunteer Center of Washington County to host a mobile food vendor in the organization’s parking lot. According to a report from Reinke, the food truck will be in the parking lot behind the building, and only one food truck would be allowed at a time.
Operation of a food truck at the Volunteer Center of Washington County will also be limited to the operation hours of the organization, when it is open or during a special event.