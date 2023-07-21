TOWN OF HARTFORD — According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two-vehicle accident on County Trunk K at Interstate 41 in the Town of Hartford at 11:06 p.m. Thursday night. Upon report of the accident, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Slinger Police Department were dispatched to the scene. Members of the St. Lawrence and Hartford Fire Departments also responded.
Upon arrival, one driver was found to be deceased. This is the 11th traffic fatality investigated by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 2023. The individual was identified as a 21-year-old Town of Hartford man. His vehicle struck another vehicle that was being operated by a 64-year-old Fond du Lac County woman. After members of the fire department were able to remove her from her vehicle, she was transported by Flight for Life to a hospital for medical treatment.
Initial investigation indicated that the vehicle operated by the Fond du Lac County woman was turning north onto the northbound on-ramp to Interstate 41 when it was stuck by the Town of Hartford man’s vehicle. According to the release, speed appears to be a contributing factor.
The roadway was closed for approximately six hours. The crash remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.