HARTFORD — A $12 million referendum will be on the ballot April 5 to upgrade Hartford Union High School’s outdoor athletic facilities between 2022 and 2023.
The referendum will go towards building a new turf football and track complex behind the high school, upgrading the current football field into a turf soccer field, building eight new tennis courts with a complex, renovating the eight current tennis courts, building a new varsity baseball field and plaza, building a turf varsity softball field and two turf softball fields that will double as multipurpose fields for gym classes and band.
Improvements will also be made to the drainage of the fields to increase usability, restrooms, team rooms and an enhanced spectator experience, according to the high school’s fact sheet on the referendum. According to HUHS Superintendent Jeff Walters, the enhanced spectator experience includes better viewing from the bleachers and improved handicap access.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Washington County news with a print subscription to the Daily News: https://bit.ly/dailynews_sub
“It has been over 20 years since the last time our outdoor facilities were invested in,” said Walters. “They eliminated drainage which shortened the lifespan of the spaces, and has led to us needing to use other high schools’ facilities due to poor field conditions.”
According to Walters, only the varsity high school football team and varsity soccer team are able to play games on Gib Mahr Field, because practicing on it, or allowing the JV and freshman teams to play on it, would wear the field down too much to be usable for games. Because of this, the high school football team has had to practice indoors many times, and a couple times at Slinger High School, he said.
The facilities in most need of repair, however, are the track and tennis courts, according to Walters.
“Safety starts with the track and tennis courts,” said Walters. “If this referendum doesn’t pass, we will have to look at the future of the programs, because the tennis courts and track will not be usable in two years.”
This would be a major blow, especially for a tennis program that has been steadily growing over the past several years.
“We now have 60 girls tennis players,” said Walters. “So, we need new courts just for them to be able to practice.”
Since August of 2020 the school has raised $1.2 million and found other ways to reduce the expected cost of the project from $14.5 million to $12 million to make it more affordable for taxpayers, said Walters. He added that they are still having conversations with local business partners to raise more funds.
One of the ways that they have raised money is through the Orioles Onward fundraising campaign. Through this campaign, members of the public are able to buy naming rights for all the new fields and complexes (about 11 have been sold so far, according to Walters), or donate money as a part of the sponsorship opportunities where you can have your name on the donor wall or bricks in the football and baseball/softball complexes.
“I don’t envision all [naming rights] to be sold before April 4,” said Walters. “But, we are in active conversations on several of the naming rights left.”
If this referendum passes, residents can expect a 18-cent increase to the school mill rate. For a property valued at $200,000 this would mean an additional $36 a year in taxes.
According to the high school’s referendum information page, that would still give Hartford Union High School the third lowest mill rate out of the 10 union high schools in the state, and it would be less than the mill rate for the 2020-21 school year.
According to Walters, the first payments on the project will occur in 2023, which means that the 18 cent mill rate increase for the school won’t affect taxes until that year.
According to Hartford City Administrator Steve Volkert, the mill rate going up doesn’t necessarily mean that taxes will go up, because it still depends on the assessed value of your property.
This is also just one of a couple mill rates that factor into taxes. The city of Hartford’s mill rate went down 11 cents as a part of the 2022 budget, according to Volkert.
This means that if Hartford’s mill rate doesn’t change from 2022 to 2023, there would be a net 7 cent increase between the city and Hartford Union mill rates combined for residents of the city, if the referendum passes. The mill rate for the city in 2023 will be determined in the fall when they adopt the 2023 city budget.
Information for the 2022 budget for the Town of Hartford was not provided, but Town Clerk Rebecca Schuster provided the 2020 and 2021 town budgets.
According to the budgets, there are three wards in the Town of Hartford where the Hartford Union mill rate factors into their overall tax rates. In two of the wards the mill rate fell by 24 cents, and in the third the mill rate fell 38 cents between 2020 and 2021.
According to Walters, if the referendum doesn’t pass on April 5, Hartford Union High School will have to go back to the drawing board and would likely bring forward another referendum to tackle the immediate needs of their outdoor athletic facilities.