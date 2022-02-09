HARTFORD — Hartford Union High School Board of Education incumbents Craig Westfall and Tina Pridemore will appear on the ballot alongside challengers Heather Barrie, Nolan Jackett, Jonathan Lobert and Don Pridemore for the primary election on Feb. 15. Constituents can vote for up to two candidates to move on to the general election on April 5.
DAILY NEWS: Why did you decide to run for the school board?
Westfall: I am seeking a second term after being appointed in October of 2018 and elected in April 2019. I am running again to continue the goal of making Hartford Union High School a destination high school. I want to continue to make contributions to growing our school as a board member, parent and community member. Barrie: My aspiration as a community steward has always been to become a member of the HUHS school board. As a parent, I’ve collectively spent 39 years in the HUHS system advocating for my three children during their educational journey. My passion for education sets me apart from the other candidates. I believe every student can be a success story.
Jackett: I decided to run for HUHS school board because I want to represent the students, parents, and taxpayers. I am a HUHS 2021 graduate looking to bring a new perspective to the board. There were quite a few issues within the district that as a board member I feel I would be in the best position to solve. As a recent student, I know that school better then all the other candidates, and I know I'm in the best position to represent everyone in the district and make great changes.
Lobert: We see a lot of negativity in our world lately and Hartford isn’t immune from it. As a parent and a citizen that concerns me greatly. I’m not interested in political motivations nor personal aspirations. I am interested in building bridges and seeking outcomes where we give all of our kids the shot at achieving their dreams. We all rise when we help each other. That is what motivated me to run for HUHS School Board.
Tina Pridemore: I am running for school board again because we need to raise our academic achievements in our district. As of the last DPI report card our grade of 59.7 percent is not acceptable. It is time to invest in improving our academic standards.
I am also running to promote medical freedom of choice for our parents. The choice to mask or unmask should always be a parent’s choice. Parents are responsible for their students’ health, and should not be made by a school board or administration.
We need more transparency for our parents. Parents should always have the right to know what their child is being taught.
I will always fight to weed out any lesson plans that include CRT (Critical Race Theory).
Don Pridemore: I am running for a position on the Hartford Union High School Board because our academic rating compared to other area schools is the lowest. How can we successfully compete with those schools? I am prepared to work with the administration, staff and teachers to construct a strategy to raise our academic achievement.
DN: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Westfall: We need to continue to develop the block scheduling, as we are creating new paths to graduation for students. I also see the importance of students understanding all their career options after high school. I will continue to find ways to make sure our students have multiple opportunities to be life-ready. Staffing will continue to be an issue; we need to work to retain the good teachers and seek out new younger effective teachers. If we can accomplish these things, then we will show improvement. If we have great schools, we have a great community. I am Hartford proud.
Barrie: If elected, students and their educational experience will be my number one priority. Students should be empowered to succeed, as I sincerely believe successful graduates positively impact our community. Whether or not we have children in school, it is in the best interest of our community to ensure HUHS graduates succeed in any endeavor they set out to achieve.
Jackett: There are quite a few things I'd love to accomplish. The first is the academic issue the school faces. Currently many courses in the school teach students to memorize material. That needs to end. Schools successfully take away kids’ natural instinct to learn, and right now too many students walk into the school not wanting to be there and I really feel like the only candidate who realizes that.
The second is in my four years there, I noticed a large amount of political bias pushed on students in the school, and experienced it myself. Nothing was ever done about it by anyone. There is too much teaching students what to think instead of how to think. That should be the other way around and schools pushing political bias either way in any way is wrong.
Another thing I’d like to accomplish is represent the students, parents and taxpayers. Regardless of the issue that comes up, I want to represent what the district wants. That is really important to me, as a elected position school board members need to reach out to the community more.
Lobert: First I would like to say HUHS is an amazing school. I feel there are no policy changes to make that the administration hasn’t already put into motion. That said, I do have ideas that I believe can help both our kids and our community. I would like to work with the administration on developing better ties between HUHS and the local business community. I believe we can make opportunities right here in the Hartford area for kids that are interested in many paths after high school, both college bound and not. This is something that I have been pursuing as a member of the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce and I will push further if elected. I also would like to see the school develop programs where our kids can really learn about themselves. Knowledge of oneself along with developing empathy are two of the single most important factors in becoming successful. Both are skills that foster communication, ownership in one's work, and help to build grit.
Tina Pridemore: I hope to work with the Administration and Professional Educators to raise academic achievement in reading, math and English. I would hope that this would be the goal of all school board members for all students to learn first and the participation in extracurricular activities such as sports, fine arts or any other is secondary.
Don Pridemore: In addition to #1, I hope to establish a Parent Audit Committee that has the power to review the books we use in the classroom and have available to students in the library. I also want to establish a policy that allows parents to decide whether their child should wear a mask and not the CDC, which has been corrupted by the national teachers’ union.