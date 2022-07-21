WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Public Safety Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved passing on to the County Board a $3.6 million referendum to increase the tax levy to fund the Washington County Anti-Crime Plan.
“Our feeling is that there are things that we can do immediately, where we can kind of nibble away at trying to increase staffing, increase patrolmen and do things that are related to the mental health initiatives. Or, we can put together a comprehensive anti-crime plan and let the public really take a crack at it through the referendum process, whether or not they want to see that,” said Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann. “I don’t know what you all are hearing, but pretty consistently when I knock doors, when I’m out at parades and when I’m at community events I hear about crime on the increase. Particularly, the farther south in the county we get.”
According to the committee report, the referendum would create a 9.9 percent tax levy increase, a 15 percent staffing increase and a five cent per $1,000 increase in the Equalized Value Tax Rate in 2023, meaning it would go up to $2.11. The tax levy increase will be added in perpetuity to fund the new staff positions, but the tax rate is estimated to fall below $2.06 per $1,000 in 2024.
The referendum will create 30-and-a-half new positions, just over the midpoint of the initial range of 25 to 35 new positions, in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and utilize $344,000 for officer attraction and retention, according to the Washington County Anti-Crime Plan cost analysis.
The added positions will include eight deputies and one sergeant for patrol, three deputies and three social workers for a crisis team, three detectives and one criminal analyst for the detective bureau, six corrections officers, one sergeant and one program specialist for jail operations, one-and-a-half communication officers positions in the communications center, one records assistant for administration and one position in emergency management, according to the analysis.
There will also be $344,000 used for attraction and retention of employees through increased salary, according to Schoemann.
“Winnebago County, two counties to the north of us, and Waukesha County, immediately to the south of us, both counties have given sheriffs personnel, specifically patrol, three-dollar-an-hour across the board increases,” said Schoemann. “That’s clearly going to have a market impact on our market analysis and our union negotiation, that’s currently happening, right now.”
During the meeting, County Supervisors Pamela Konrath and Brian Galitz asked questions about the data that the county is using to support this increase in staffing. Specifically, what is the crime rate, incident rates for violent and property crime, comparative analysis of incident rate data to other counties and should an additional position of a registered nurse be added for the jail.
According to Schoemann, crime data will be available by the August County Board meeting for the board and public to see.
“We’ll do our best to try and get the questions answered that you are asking, as well as think about what other questions might be on people’s minds, and put together a frequently asked questions list,” said Schoemann.
He added that the question before the committee was whether the referendum should be sent to the board, not if the committee approved of the referendum itself, as they want that to be decided by the constituents.
Both County Board Chairman Jeff Schleif and Supervisor Chris Bossert agreed with that.
“We’re just voting now to go to referendum, and if we go to referendum all this data is going to have to be gathered. The sheriff’s department has an excellent Facebook page. It gets a lot of hits, there’s a lot of information there and I’m sure we’ll use all of our channels to get all this data out,” said Schleif. “Because we will have to convince the voters if they’re not already convinced.”
“I like the idea of going to the electorate. We have smart voters in our county. They, we probably have a lot of voters who are watching this,” said Bossert. “They’re understanding this issue. They see the crime problem that’s filtering up from Milwaukee. I think this is going to have wide support from the voters, and hope it will.”
The referendum will go before the Washington County Board during their meeting at 6 p.m., on Aug. 10. If approved by the board, the referendum will be included on the ballot for the Nov. 8 midterm election.