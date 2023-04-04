KEWASKUM — Dennis Aupperle, Stephanie Bird and Sue Ann Miller will remain on the Kewaskum School Board to serve in the next term, as the results of Tuesday night’s election showed them as the top three vote-getters out of four.
Aupperle, Bird and Miller were on the ballot along with Rhett Engelking, the lone newcomer on the ballot for the race. It was an at-large election, in which voters could choose any three of the four candidates for the open seats, and the three candidates who received the most votes overall won the election.
The preliminary results showed that Engelking received 1,515 votes, Aupperle obtained 2,539, Bird received 2,173 and Miller got 2,211 votes. There were also 39 write-in votes reported
The election results were released Tuesday evening, through the Washington County Clerk’s Office. Preliminary results are unofficial, and will not be official until canvassed.
Aupperle and Bird have each served one three-year term on the Kewaskum School Board so far. Miller has been on the board for 12 years.
When asked in a previous interview with the Daily News what their budget priorities would be in light of economic constraints, all three candidates spoke about the importance of keeping teacher compensation competitive and sustainable to attract good employees.
Aupperle and Bird also said facilities costs need to be reviewed and balanced.
When asked about the greatest challenge to public education in Kewaskum, Aupperle spoke about offering good academic opportunities and offering creative, innovative class experiences; Miller and Bird both cited rising costs and funding, with Bird saying she would speak with state legislators about additional funding and Miller stating she would continue being fiscally responsible in balancing the districts needs for staff, curriculum, facilities and other items.
