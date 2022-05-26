WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Human Services Committee received an update on the future of Samaritan Campus during their meeting on Wednesday inside the Herbert J. Tennies Government Center.
According to County Policy Director Matt Furno, the Samaritan Health Campus is one of 33 county-run facilities left in the state as many counties have gotten rid of their long-term care facilities.
Furno gave a presentation to the committee about the five different possibilities that are being considered for Samaritan Health Center by the Samaritan Task Force.
First is to seek out a partnership with a private entity to fund Samaritan Health Center. Furno said that he hopes by the next committee meeting on June 22 that he will know whether that option is on or off the table for the county, but they are having discussions with one potential partner. Second is seeking out a federal grant. The county had applied for a state grant worth $10 million, but did not receive it.
According to Furno, if they had received the grant, the county would probably be getting ready for construction of a new facility right now as the proposed cost of building the new facility was $31 million when the county did its last study. He said with the $10 million grant, the county would be able to cover the rest through reimbursement.
The county will be refreshing their data and getting a new estimate soon for the cost of a new facility soon, Furno added.
Third would be to renovate the Samaritan Health Center. Furno said in the original study in 2019 it was estimated that it would cost $4.75 million. Today the “guesstimate” is somewhere between $6-10 million to renovate the facility, according to Furno.
Furno added later that renovating the facility wasn’t a preference of the task force, because it would be difficult to put $6-10 million into an old building.
“The dynamics of it is that we have 131 rooms just for skilled nursing, it might be three less than that, because we have some semi-privates,” said Furno. “But we would have to shut off wings. So it’s not going to be a pretty sight. It’s an old building and we’re putting money into it. So, it’s a very poor decision to make, but it’s a possible decision.”
Fourth would be an estimated $500,000 tax levy to replace the Samaritan Health Center with a 48-bed skilled nursing facility, a 32-bed community based residential facility and maintaining the 24 beds for residential care apartment complex know as The Fields.
“With the current status of the struggles with staffing and reimbursement falling short [from Medicaid] it could be much higher,” said Furno.
Furno said if the task force and county decide to go this route, they would need such a referendum to be approved by the August meeting of the County Board so that it can be on the November midterm elections ballot.
The last option is to close the facility. According to Furno, it could take up to six to nine months to move all the current residents to new facilities, and not all of them would be relocated within Washington County.
County Executive Josh Schoemann added that this all started because of three primary concerns. Those were staffing, the building and Medicaid reimbursement, which is the primary source of revenue for Samaritan. All three issues have gotten worse and will continue to worsen, he added.
According to Furno, the county is currently paying staff a $6 per hour bonus to retain them during this time of uncertainty about he future of the Samaritan Health Center.
“I think you heard a pretty bleak outlook,” said Schoemann. “The longer we talk about it the bleaker I think it gets it seems to be.”
Furno added that the task force will have a recommendation from the five options for the Health Services Committee sooner than later.