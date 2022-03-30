RICHFIELD — A 91-year-old Richfield man was pronounced dead following a single-vehicle crash on Holy Hill Road Monday afternoon.
On Monday at 12:56 p.m., the Washington County Communications Center took a report of a vehicle striking a tree in the 3900 block of Holy Hill Road. The caller checked the vehicle and found that the airbags were deployed and that the single-occupant driver was barely conscious, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and Richfield Fire responded to the scene. Flight For Life was also requested to the scene, but was later canceled.
The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was transported to Froedtert Menomonee Falls by ground where he was later pronounced deceased.
It was believed at the time of the crash that both the crash and cause of death were due to a medical issue just prior to the incident. However, an autopsy revealed that the primary cause of death was trauma as a result of the crash.
The crash was the fourth traffic-related fatality in the county for 2022.
The incident remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office.