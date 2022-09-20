A good day on the links

WEST BEND — Getting in a round of golf always makes for a good day. When that round of golf will benefit nonprofits in four counties, that’s a really good day.
The first event of the day was the annual golf outing at West Bend Lake Golf Course hosted by the West Bend Senior Center.
The second, possibly more important event, hosted by Classics for a Cause, was the raffle that took place at the end of the day. This is the fourth year for the raffle. Classics for a Cause is a 501(c) 3, a nonprofit organization.
Over the past several months, the Classics for a Cause committee has been selling raffle tickets, $40 for one, or three for $100, at local county fairs – Washington, Ozaukee, Dodge and Sheboygan – as well as at parades, brat frys and festivals throughout the summer. The grand prize was a 2017 Targa Top Corvette or $40,000 in cash, part of the winnings in the raffle. Four tickets were pulled to determine the winners – one for the classic car, one for $1,000 and two for $500 each.
“Members of the West Bend Sunrise Rotary, the West Bend Senior Center, volunteers, committee members and the nonprofit recipients all worked hard selling the tickets,” said Jeff Lambie, Classics for a Cause founder. “Also, sponsors are a huge ticket sales generator.” In all, he estimates that around 4,100 of the 7,500 available tickets were sold by the volunteers; tickets cannot be sold online.
Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the West Bend Senior Center, West Bend Sunrise Rotary, Family Promise of Ozaukee County and PAVE of Dodge County, helping them provide important services to support the needs of the four counties.
Lambie made the call to the winner of the Corvette Friday afternoon. Nick Dentice of Fond du Lac bought four tickets during the Washington County Fair. He has 30 days to decide if he’ll take the car, which is valued at around $70,000, or take the alternative of $40,000 in cash. He will be responsible for all taxes, title, license and fees.
“The decision Dentice makes will affect the bottom line of moneys to be split among the nonprofits,” Lambie said. Last year’s winner chose the cash.
“The committee is already talking about next year’s car. We want a car that appeals to a lot of people, so we’ll probably go back to a real classic, possible from the 50s or 60s,” he said.
Gary Meyer of Plymouth won the $1,000 prize. Mitch Vance of Jackson and Amy Sprouse of West Bend each won $500.