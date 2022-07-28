WEST BEND — Tim Yauck, a Marine Corps veteran and commander of American Legion Post 522 in Hubertus, told the story of “Wisconsin’s Forgotten Hero” during Military Day Wednesday at the Washington County Fair.
Yauck said his presentations were tributes to those who served honorably and died during service to their country: “This is for them, our fallen soldiers from all branches of the service.”
In his presentations, “Wisconsin’s Forgotten Hero” and “WWII Veteran Spotlight,” Yauck told the story of Karl Lee Kellner of Sheboygan.
Kellner was born Nov. 29, 1918. He received a battlefield commission to 2nd lieutenant just two weeks prior to March 6, 1945.
Kellner’s troop was in Cologne, Germany, pushing through the Rhine River, when they met enemy fire. A Panzer tank used by the
Nazis took out the American Sherman tank Kellner was riding in. As a result of the hit, Kellner lost his leg at the knee. He jumped from the tank, landing on his remaining leg. Nearby, Stars and Stripes reporter Sgt. Andy Rooney, along with another man, sprinted toward Kellner, moving him safely out of the way, and attempted to stop the blood as it flowed from Kellner’s severed limb.
Rooney, the future “60 Minutes” newsman, held Kellner in his arms as he died. Later, Rooney, in his book “My War,” said he had not known the identity of the soldier who died in his arms but vowed to keep Kellner’s story alive. Kellner was 26 years old when he died on March 6, 1945.
Three others in that crew didn’t escape and died inside the tank.
Yauck’s presentation included glimpses of Kellner’s letters and medals. Kellner received a Silver Star for gallantry in action, three Battle Stars and two Purple Hearts.