A perfect fit

HARTFORD — Ashley Strupp is a perfect example of a success story.
Diagnosed with an intellectual disability, Ashley was the perfect candidate for a program sponsored by West Bend Mutual Insurance. Project SEARCH is a one-year transition program for students with disabilities in their last year of high school, specifically targeted for students whose goal is competitive employment.
Ashley was selected for an internship in the program. Through her internship, she acquired relevant skills like facility maintenance, inventory management and customer service as well as soft skills like communication and teamwork, all of which helped her land her new job at Festival Foods in Hartford.
During her senior year at Hartford Union High School, Ashley attended a class at West Bend Mutual Insurance in the morning, where her job coach worked with her to learn about proper work ethics and how to be successful in a work environment. Her duties included tracking inventory, cleaning the fitness center, vacuuming the entryway and portering the bathrooms, making sure there were sufficient paper towels and soaps available. In the afternoon she resumed classes at the high school.
After graduation in 2021, Ashley attended a job fair for Festival Foods in Hartford. Her job coach helped her obtain a job. She started in her new position on Festival’s opening day. “She’s pretty happy to be there,” said her mom, Carol Strupp. “It gave her job skills. She’s always been a hard worker. Her smile and work ethics are her top qualities.”
“This has been great,” said her first Festival Foods supervisor, Ben Skogen. “Ashley is awesome. It’s an absolutely great experience for both Ashley and Festival Foods. We appreciate Ashley’s enthusiasm. And her coworkers enjoy working with her.” Part of her duties are watering the live plants, cutting up fresh fruit and veggies, packaging and labeling, Skogen added.
“It’s great to talk to people. I make sure the shelves look good, water the plants,” Ashley shared. “I like to clean the grapes for fruit trays.”
Another favorite is to cut up the cucumbers for the veggie trays. “To have a job is something I like to do. It makes me feel successful, independent,” Ashley said. She works seven hours a day, three days a week.
“The success of Project SEARCH is evident,” said Anna Story, representing Project SEARCH. “Ashley is currently excelling in her position at Festival Foods after completing her internship at West Bend. At West Bend, Ashley acquired relevant skills that continue the string of success stories each year from Project SEARCH.”
“This program is wonderful,” said her mom. “Ashley has come a long way, everything her dad and I could hope for.” Through her continuing involvement in FFA and Special Olympics, Ashley was awarded Reserve Champion for a farrow pig. She and her sister are in charge of 70 sheep and pigs. “She’s very active on the farm,” said her mom.
“Ashley is a great fit for our department. She’s part of our team,” said Mike Gleim, acting produce assistant. “She makes dressings and places croutons in boxes for salads. More important, she keeps everybody positive. With Ashley, we can’t be in a bad mood around here.”
“No bad moods!” affirmed Ashley.