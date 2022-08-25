TOWN OF HARTFORD — Washington County held a 25th Anniversary Jubilee for the Washington County Golf Course and celebrated the endowment that will fund and preserve the course and other county parks and trails on Wednesday.
Bernie Ziegler and Robert Rolfs helped set up the public-private partnership that created the golf course. Relatives of each spoke at the course on Wednesday.
“Two years ago Claire [Rolfs] got a call from Maury Strupp, and you’re going to hear more about that a little later, and we got wind, Maury got wind, that there was talk about selling some of the land here,” said Peter Ziegler, the nephew of Bernie Ziegler. “Ted [Rolfs], Claire and I jumped into action and started meeting with folks from the county.”
According to Ziegler, they had two objectives.
“One, was we wanted to preserve the public-private partnership that built this course, but also a lot of other things in the county. If that land would have been sold that would have breached that public-private partnership, and that would have taken a couple generations for that to be restored,” said Ziegler. “Secondly, we wanted to keep this as a golf course as long as possible. And, if people aren’t playing golf in 50 years, to preserve it in perpetuity for the benefits of recreation for Washington County and residents of the state of Wisconsin.”
In working together and with other local businesses, Ziegler and the Rolfs were able to raise $1.5 million from the private sector, which was matched by the County Board, to fund the endowment which will lead to $135,000 a year to be spent on the Washington County Golf Course, county parks and county trails in perpetuity, according to Ziegler.
“I hope everybody here is as proud as I am to be a Washington County resident,” said Ziegler.
Claire Rolfs, niece of Robert Rolfs, thanked everyone who donated to create the endowment fund before reading from the plaque that will hang at the Washington County Golf Course in honor of everyone’s hard work in making it possible.
Ted Rolfs, Claire’s brother, thanked all the donors as well.
County Executive Josh Schoemann praised the public-private partnership that set up the golf course 25 years ago, and has now been made stronger and will preserve it forever.
“I think most of you who have had anything to do with the golf course over its life can probably attest that it really was the epitome of a public-private partnership,” said Schoemann.
According to Schoemann, when he was elected, the County Board was looking at selling a portion of the golf course for $300,000.
“The County Board, I will just say, tried to pull a little bit of a fast one with selling the property, that was talked about a minute ago, and really change that partnership that started so many years ago ... when Peter and Claire came to me with trying to find a way to solve this long term ... what ultimately became was a $300,000 sale into a $3 million endowment,” said Schoemann. “Let me tell you, you don’t see this happen in government anywhere. Quite honestly, it’s nothing short of remarkable.”
He added that he hopes this endowment is the first of many more public-private partnerships to take care of Washington County for years to come.