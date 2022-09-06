KEWASKUM — Tarra Gundrum, an executive assistant and special coordinator for Washington County, finished her Ride to Remember and returned home on Saturday after a more than 1,000-mile bike trip out to Pittsburgh and Washington D.C. for both the National Black Girls do Bike convention in Pittsburgh, and to raise money for the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum.
Gundrum was also able to visit the U.S. Capitol and speak with members of Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald’s staff. She talked to them about the “I Am Not Invisible” campaign which highlights women veterans and the challenges they face.
She also received a United States flag that flew over the Capitol building.
Before getting to the final celebration at the 9/11 Memorial, Gundrum met up with friends and supporters at the Eisenbahn Trailhead, on Rusco Road in West Bend. She waited there for an hour before the group set out and biked the final 10 miles of the trip to Kewaskum.
Upon her arrival in Kewaskum, a crowd cheered and welcomed her and the other bikers. Among the crowd were family members, friends and co-workers.
After she hugged everyone in the welcome party, Gundrum gave a speech by the memorial to the crowd, thanking them and to share a couple stories about her journey.
Afterwards, the United States Marine Corps Kettle Moraine Detachment donated $1,000 to the memorial for educational outreach, to go along with $5,441 that was raised through the GoFundMe, at the time of writing, and more donations that were sent directly to the 9/11 Memorial.
The crowd featured two community members who were instrumental in setting up the memorial, Gordon and Kathy Haberman, who lost their daughter, Andrea Haberman, in the 9/11 attacks.
“It’s absolutely amazing. I couldn’t do it,” said Gordon. “We’re very appreciative. We’re very appreciative of the Marine Corps League here, and couldn’t be happier about this. Today is a good day, the event is a good event, the memorial is beautiful and we’ll continue to further the education for generations from now.”
“I think it’s amazing that she stepped forward, that she decided to do this ride,” said Kathy. “I thank her, and so does everybody else. So, thank you, Tarra.”
For Gundrum, it was the experience of a lifetime, and she couldn’t have been more pleased with how the community supported her during this journey.
“To me it means what I hoped the whole project would mean, which is when you set out to do something and you make a plan to do it, and when the community comes around you, it happens,” said Gundrum. “And so, I am just in love with this community right now. I’m in love with the fact that God’s given me the ability to do what I do, and he’s given me the people to do it with. So it’s all of us.”