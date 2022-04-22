WEST BEND — Michael Rahlf and Dan Malnory had been friends for 35 years since they met each other in the second grade at St. Frances Cabrini School. When Malnory’s girlfriend posted on Facebook in 2021 that Malnory was dealing with kidney failure, Rahlf knew he had to act and he did what a true friend would.
“Knowing him how long I have, I felt I really needed to step up, because I didn’t really know if anybody else would,” Rahlf said.
Malnory had been dealing with his body rejecting his kidneys slowly over the past 16 to 17 years, a condition that several men on his mom’s side of the family have dealt with in their lives. Two years ago, doctors told him it wasn’t moving slowly anymore.
“They just kept telling me to get it checked up on every once in a while, and then at a certain point I could just feel it, my body, that where it’s just not feeling right after a while,” Malnory said. “Then about two years ago is when they actually, officially, claimed it was kidney failure.”
The doctors told Malnory he would have to start doing dialysis as he waited on the transplant list for a new kidney.
At first Malnory did dialysis at home, but eventually he had to start going to a clinic for it three times a week for three-and-a-half-hour sessions.
“He was doing home dialysis for a while, and from what it sounds like it was a real pain,” Rahlf said. “They would ship these boxes full of water and stuff like that, that he would need to do his home dialysis.”
Rahlf invited Malnory over to his house and told Malnory that he would donate his kidney to him so that he wouldn’t have to wait for a deceased person’s kidney on the transplant list, something that can take years to happen, said Malnory.
“I just didn’t want to see him suffer from that anguish,” Rahlf said.
A setback, then forward
Malnory gave Rahlf all the information he needed and contact information for the process to get started. Rahlf had to do ultrasounds, blood draws, echocardiograms and several other tests between March and the fall of 2021. There was just one problem.
“I wasn’t allowed to donate directly to him,” Rahlf said.
Rahlf said that he and Malnory were a match, but due to other complications he couldn’t give one of his kidneys to Malnory.
“I had some complications on my right side kidney, and that’s the one they wanted to use from him to give to me,” said Malnory. “But, I wasn’t able to take it. So, then they wanted to do his left side, but his left side had more arteries than most kidneys do.”
Rahlf said Malnory has a history of blood clots and if he had donated directly to Malnory it would have increased the chances of that happening, because of how Rahlf’s kidneys are.
“It was a little bit of a roller coaster there,” Rahlf said. “So, when we found out I wouldn’t be able to do a direct donation and we were kind of wondering what does this mean?”
Luckily for Malnory and Rahlf, another pair was in the same situation.
“So, what happened was there was another duo that was in a similar boat as we were where one person wanted to donate, but couldn’t to their friend directly,” said Rahlf.
The kidney coordinator at Aurora St Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee was able to find a pair of friends who lived in California and Virginia through the Kidney Paired Exchange Program from the National Kidney Registry.
According to the National Kidney Registry website, “With kidney paired exchange, your donor will donate their kidney to another recipient in exchange for a compatible kidney for you.”
The friend in California wasn’t able to donate his kidney to his friend in Virginia, but he was a match for Malnory and Rahlf was a match for the man in Virginia.
Surgeries were scheduled for Jan. 27, but then another wrench was thrown in the plan.
“It got called off last minute, because the chief of surgery at Aurora called off all non-essential procedures,” said Rahlf. “That was when omicron was peaking in January.”
The order was then rescinded within about a month, said Rahlf. At the end of February, the procedures for all four men were rescheduled for March 22 and 23.
The first surgery took place in California on March 22 with the man who was donating his kidney to Malnory. It was then transported to Aurora St. Luke’s hospital, where Malnory’s and Rahlf’s surgeries took place on March 23.
Rahlf said both his surgery to donate his kidney and Malnory’s surgery to receive his kidney happened around the same time that day.
The kidney that Rahlf donated was then transported to Virginia and the man in Virginia went into surgery to receive the kidney later in the day March 23.
“It was truly a transnational transaction,” said Rahlf. “We got both coasts covered and we got the Midwest. It’s pretty crazy how they are able to do that.”
Now nearly a month after surgery, both Malnory and Rahlf are feeling better as they recover.
“At first it was pretty exhausting just trying to get my energy back and stuff,” Malnory said. “But, this past week I’ve been feeling a lot better and I’m able to walk around a lot more.”
“So far, so good,” Rahlf said.
Looking back, Rahlf and Malnory are grateful everything was able to work out, and a friend was able to help another in need.
“The day of (surgery) was pretty emotional for both of us, and for my wife, as well,” Rahlf said. “As I’ve done more reflection on it, it has made me proud of myself for doing it. But, more importantly (Dan’s) going to be in a much better place now, and not have to worry about ‘Am I going to die waiting for this kidney?’” “I’m just kind of speechless. It’s pretty much a second chance at life,” Malnory said. “It’s not just Mike that did it, you got to think of the family. Mike’s the one that donated, but it’s got to be agreed upon with his wife. Their kids are pretty young, but they have to understand, too. His wife’s grandmother helps out, too. I’m just eternally grateful for the whole entire team of their family.”