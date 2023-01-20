WEST BEND — The West Bend Winter Warm-Up is this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, and offers two days of entertainment, highlights and events to celebrate the season.
The Winter Warm-Up will feature ice sculpture viewing, a Fat Tire bike Race, a lamp-lit hike, delicious food at local area restaurants, shopping at West Bend Specialty Shops, photo opportunities, music, movies and more.
Those venturing downtown for Winter Warm-Up will be greeted by 61 ice sculptures to help create the perfect seasonal and celebratory atmosphere. People interested in the ice sculpting process can view a live demonstration that will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Old Settlers Park. A full map with locations for every sculpture is at https://tinyurl.com/mr3w3d7k.
“The coolest part of Winter Warm-Up this year is the fact that we have 68 ice sculptures,” said Gena Biertzer, executive director of the Downtown West Bend Association. “All the stores and shops will be open and ready for everybody to come on in.”
The Fat Tire Bike Race in Regner Park is on Saturday at 11 a.m. Registration will continue on the day of the event at 9 a.m. It costs $40 per participant. A portion of the entry fee will be awarded as prize money for top finishers in several categories, according to the event registration page.
GEARS (Glacial Edge Area Riding Society) is teaming up with the Hugh Jass Fat Bike Series to host the event. There will be an after party in the park starting at 1 p.m.
“We have warming stations throughout downtown,” said Biertzer. “People can come on down, get a hot cocoa and warm up.”
There will be multiple live music events over the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Winter Warm-Up will feature singer/songwriter Aly Hauser performing in Old Settlers Park. At night local bars and restaurants will also feature live music acts.
Later in the day on Saturday, people can experience a relaxing evening hike through the trails of Lac Lawrann Conservancy lantern light at the Winter Luminary Walk. The walk lasts from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free for attendees.
On Sunday, The Bend Theater will be running three free showings of Disney’s animated movie “Frozen.” The showings will be at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Cosplayers dressed as Elsa, Anna and Kristoff will be in attendance for pictures at the screenings. The event is sponsored by Time Investment Company.
Sunday festivities also include a photo opportunity with sled dogs from Husky Huddle and Malamute Mingle (H2M2) Wisconsin. The dogs will be in Old Settlers Park on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
The event is sponsored by the city of West Bend, The Bend Theater, the Downtown West Bend Association and the West Bend Specialty Shop. 89 sponsors are making the event happen.