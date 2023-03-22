To the editor, To watch the attack ads on TV by Janet Protasiewicz claiming Daniel Kelly is corrupt is one thing. But to also claim that Daniel Zignego is corrupt is too much for me to stay silent. I went to college at UW-Madison with Dan. Dan was the exact opposite of corrupt. Dan passed away in 2020 but his contributions to the state and communities that he served were endless and selfless. What does that say about Protasiewicz’s integrity that she would attack a person who has passed? I feel so sad for Dan’s wife and children to have to watch this defaming ad by Protasiewicz claiming Dan was corrupt over and over and over.
Paul Brey
Richfield