ADDISON — A train vs. car crash occurred at the Canadian National (CN) Railway crossing of County Highway DW near Ohio Road in Addison Tuesday morning. An Addison man, the driver and only passenger of the vehicle, is in stable condition at a local hospital.
At 5:39 a.m. the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash by a witness at the scene, according to a post on their Facebook page.
According to the witness, they were driving eastbound on County Highway DW, with the Addison man following behind them. The witness noted that there was a dense fog in the area.
The witness came to a stop at the tracks when the Addison man, who was approaching at a high speed, turned to the right around them to avoid an accident, according to the post.
The Addison man then went into a gravel ditch before he hit one of the last cars of the northbound CN train.
The sheriff’s office immediately headed out to the scene and alerted CN of the crash, according to the post.
Once on the scene, the sheriffs noticed that the Addison man that had gotten into the crash had gotten out of his car and was sitting roadside. According to the release, the sheriffs provided medical treatment and assessment until Allenton Fire and Rescue arrived to the crash scene.
After interviewing witnesses and investigating the area, the sheriff’s office has determined that the crash was avoidable if the driver had reduced his speed due to the fog. According to the release, the railway warning lights and stop arm were working at the time of the accident.