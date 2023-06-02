WEST BEND — The Washington County Senior Dining Home Delivered Meal program has an urgent need for volunteer drivers in the Germantown area on Thursdays, according to a press release from the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Washington County.
Volunteers are needed for approximately 1.5 hours on Thursdays to take noon meals to homebound older adults in the Germantown area, according to the ADRC.
Drivers can have their mileage reimbursed.
Interested volunteers can call the ADRC at 262-335-4497 or 877-306-3030 for more information.