Voters passed the Washington County advisory referendum Tuesday, which asked “Should the Wisconsin Legislature prepare and place on the statewide ballot a Constitutional Amendment requiring that election administration, access to ballots, and counting of ballots be nearly uniform as practicable?”
As of 9:24 p.m., there were 43,307 yes votes (or 79.9%) to 10,918 no votes (or 20.1%).
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Vote
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Yes
|43,307
|79.9%
|No
|10,918
|20.1%
|Total Votes
|54,225
62.5% of precinct reporting