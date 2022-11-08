Election_2022_LOGO_BUTTON_FILE_IMAGE

Voters passed the Washington County advisory referendum Tuesday, which asked “Should the Wisconsin Legislature prepare and place on the statewide ballot a Constitutional Amendment requiring that election administration, access to ballots, and counting of ballots be nearly uniform as practicable?”

As of 9:24 p.m., there were 43,307 yes votes (or 79.9%) to 10,918 no votes (or 20.1%).

Election results are unofficial until canvassed.

Vote# of votes% of votes
Yes43,30779.9%
No10,91820.1%
Total Votes54,225 
   

62.5% of precinct reporting

