WEST BEND — Eighty-six percent of voters in Washington County will have an advisory referendum on their 2023 spring election ballot asking if Washington County should share 20% of the county sales tax that is collected back with the municipalities in which the sales are made for local road projects.
“It’s important that citizens understand that voting in favor of this referendum will not increase their taxes. Washington County has a growing surplus in sales tax. We are asking for just 20% of what’s already collected be shared back to our communities—we’re the ones that generate the sales tax in the first place,” said Scott Stortz, president of the Village of Slinger, in the release. “Supporting this county-wide effort will result in local road improvements.”
The advisory referendum states:
Washington County currently imposes a 0.5% Sales Tax throughout the county and none of these dollars are shared with local municipalities. Municipalities are putting forth a proposal to Washington County for sharing the Sales Tax Revenue. “Would you support an agreement where the county would annually share 20% of the revenues with the cities, villages, and towns to apply to local road maintenance and construction?”
According to a release from the Mid-Moraine Municipal Association in support of the referendum, Washington County collected $15,023,419.26 in sales tax in 2021.
The Mid-Moraine Municipal Association (MMMA) is an organization that represents incorporated municipalities in Washington and Ozaukee counties.
“Washington County can share sales tax revenues it already collects on the behalf of local cities, villages and towns,” said the release. “The advisory referendum will ask for 20% of the collected sales tax be returned equitably to Washington County cities, towns and villages to fund local road projects.”
According to the release, several Wisconsin counties already share a portion of their sales tax back with municipalities, including Sheboygan, Fond du Lac and Outagamie counties.
The referendum, which only allows voters to voice their preference so that public officials can gauge public opinion, will be on ballots in West Bend, Hartford, the Village of Germantown, the Village of Jackson, the Village of Kewaskum, the Village of Slinger, the Town of West Bend, the Town of Trenton, the Town of Polk, the Town of Kewaskum, the Town of Hartford, the Town of Farmington, the Town of Erin, the Town of Barton and the Town of Addison.
“I am pleased that 15 municipalities will be hearing from their constituents on this important topic,” said Executive Director of Mid-Moraine Municipal Association Mike Miller, in the release.
According to Miller, if the advisory referendum receives more “Yes” votes than “No” votes and the Washington County Board were to pass a resolution to share the county sales tax, the money would be split amongst the county’s municipalities based upon their equalized value and population.
Based on the 2021 sales tax numbers, payments to municipalities would range from $5,169 (Town of Germantown) to $618,299 (West Bend) to be used to help fund local road projects.
Municipalities who do not have the referendum on the ballot would still benefit, if a resolution were to be passed by the county. The Village of Richfield, where they didn’t put the advisory referendum on the ballot, would receive $297,981, based on the 2021 sales tax numbers.
“As an elected official it was always important to me to hear from my constituents and act accordingly. I am confident that our county board supervisors will do the same,” said Miller, in the release.