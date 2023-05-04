Books on Babies and Family
c.2023, various publishers
$18.99-$28
various page counts
Tiny little fingernails. Tiny little yawns. And the smallest shoes you’ve ever seen.
These are the things you’re thinking about, and “congratulations” may come your way soon. So now, while you still have the time, check out these books about babies, kids and family.
It — we — all start with one thing: a single cell, and in “Egg: A Dozen Ovatures” by Lizzie Stark (Norton, $28), you’ll learn about the most awesome, humble beginnings that every creature shares.
Using mythology, science, culture and biology, Stark takes readers on an around-theworld look at the egg in all its glory. Eggs become humans and animals, of course, but they are also dishes, symbols, a clown registry and more, in 12 wonderful peeks.
Who knew? You will, after you read this fun book.
So what if you’re not a part of a conventional family? If you’re alone, disabled, or have a same-sex partner or LTR, how do you make a family? In “Baby Making for Everybody” by Ray Rachlin, LM, CPM and Marea Goodman, LM, CPM (Balance, $18.99), you’ll find a guide for potential, unconventional parents and families.
What kinds of procedures are available to create today’s modern family? You’ve never truly thought about it, but what can you truly expect? How do you choose a surrogate or donor, and what’s the process to adopt?
These, and legalities, are things to consider in your journey and for any new family that doesn’t fit the heterosexual, two-parent norm, this is a book that’ll answer those important questions, and beyond.
So you already have the family you’ve always wanted.
Now it’s time to think about enjoying it, so you’ll want “It. Goes. So. Fast: The Year of No Do-Overs” by Mary Louise Kelly (Holt, $26.99), a book about stopping to smell the roses — and also the gym socks, bakesale cookies and the college dorm room. It’s a book that all parents with packed calendars should read, and that anybody who’s said, “Not now, later” will want, because it’ll change your mind and make you happier, family included.
And finally, if you’ve made up your mind that raising a family is not for you, then read “Without Children: The Long History of Not Being a Mother” by Peggy O’Donnell Heffington (Seal, $29).
Despite decades of well-meaning advice to procreate, there’s been an even longer history of women not having babies for a variety of reasons, eschewing motherhood and staying childless (or childfree). There are as many reasons for it today, as there were millennia ago and in her book, Heffington examines the idea of not becoming a mother, and how non-mothers and women with kids have more in common than they think they do.
*** If these books aren’t enough for your familial journey, then be sure to ask your favorite librarian or bookseller for help. They’ve got the books you need, whether they’re pregnancy books, something to parent by or books to confirm your choices. They’ll help you find the right book on babies and families, and the options are not tiny.