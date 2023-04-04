WEST BEND — Incumbent West Bend District 2 Alderman Mark Allen won re-election over challenger Sonja Hanrahan by a margin of 283 votes Tuesday.
Allen received 665 votes to Hanrahan’s 382 votes to win his re-election bid.
“There’s lots of work still to do,” Allen said. “Within the city, we have the downtown reconstruction and completion of the RiverWalk. Those are all going to be big projects for the year, so the work will continue.”
During his campaign, Allen cited his work to mitigate negative impacts of these construction projects for downtown businesses and residents, and said he will continue to do so throughout the project durations.
Allen said the city is in good shape and did better with its latest bond issue, and he looks forward to continuing to improve West Bend.
“The other thing is that we are going to have a new fire chief coming in very shortly, and we still have all the issues with the fire department staffing and facilities work that needs to happen within the department,” Allen said. “I’m excited about getting on with all of this.”
In a previous interview with the Daily News, Allen said he would request West Bend’s next mayor to recharter the city’s West Bend Fire Department study to re-evaluate the current conditions of the West Bend Fire Department from a staffing and facility standpoint, and make according recommendations for the Common Council to act upon.
“The Council has already acted to add nine firefighters, but our work to implement recommendations from these studies is far from done,” Allen said in a previous interview.
Allen added that he is also looking forward to working with West Bend Mayor-elect Joel Ongert during the upcoming term.
Spring election results are unofficial until they have been canvassed.
