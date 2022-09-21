KEWASKUM — The Kewaskum Police Department announced on Monday that there was a reported sighting of an alligator in the pond at Reigle Family Park on Sunday, and strange tracks found on Tuesday.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the department and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) investigated the area, but were unable to locate the alligator after it was reported there was one in the pond on Sunday.
According to Kewaskum Police Chief Tom Bishop, some residents who live east of the pond noticed some strange animal tracks in their yard on Tuesday, but it is still unknown what kind of animal left them.
“There is a real possibility there is an alligator here,” said Bishop. “But we still don’t know for sure.”
Bishop added that the department will be setting up trail cameras in the area to identify the animal that left the tracks.
According to the post, the DNR said the alligator may actually be a Black Caiman that was domestically raised and then released by its owner, but the origin of the alleged alligator is still unknown.
If anyone sees the reptile, the department asks that you take a photo of it so it can be identified, note the location and contact the department or DNR so they can search the area and find it, according to the post.
Bishop added that the main goal is to capture the animal alive and place it in its native habitat so that it doesn’t die during the winter.
According to Bishop, however, be mindful when taking photos or searching. The department doesn’t know how long the animal has been in the wild, and more importantly, if it is an alligator or caiman, how successful it has been in finding food.
Be cautious, as an adult Black Caiman can reach speeds of nearly 30 mph, according to animalia.bio/black-caiman. However, caimans and alligators can only run for a very short distance, sometimes only a few body lengths at a time.
Black Caimans are the biggest species of alligator and can grow anywhere from about 9 to 14 feet long (2.8 to 4.3 meters), with some even reaching 19 feet 8 inches (6 meters), according to the website. An adult can also weight between 209 and 661 pounds.
“Superficially it looks like the American alligator, and its protective armored skin, as its name suggests, is dark in color. This skin color helps to camouflage it during its nocturnal hunts, and may also help to absorb heat. The lower jaw has bands of grey (brown in older animals) with white or pale yellow bands across their flanks. The banding fades gradually as the animal gets older,” said the website.
If you see the alligator please call the Kewaskum Police Department at 262-6262323 or the DNR at 1-800-8479367.