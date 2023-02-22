WEST BEND — Country singer and songwriter John Berry will be coming to The Bend Theater, 125 N. Main St., for the first time on Feb. 28 a 7:30 p.m. for “An Evening with John Berry featuring special guest Ryan McIntyre,” as a part of his tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album, “John Berry.”
Berry was born in South Carolina in 1959. He rose to country fame in the 90s, thanks to hits “Your Love Amazes Me,” “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye” and “She’s Taken a Shine.” His love of music started with his friends, Brian, Sam and Jeff, just listening to the radio in his father’s garage.
“The four of us used to hang out in my dad’s garage, and he had a shop set up in there with a table with all his tools and stuff,” said Berry. “One of the coolest things in there was a big white AM radio set up on the shop table, and we used to listen to the local station out of Atlanta and some of the great music they played.”
Berry and his friends loved the the station, because of the diverse array of music it would play.
“You’d hear Charlie Rich’s ‘Behind Closed Doors,’ you’d hear The Chi-Lites and The Stylistics, they called them ‘Philly Soul Sound,’ then you’d hear Emerson, Lake & Palmer. All on the same radio station,” said Berry. “It was a different time.”
Years later Berry began playing music in northeast Georgia, where he built up a following, before signing his first record deal with Capitol Records.
Berry said he just loved to play music, and didn’t considered himself a country singer when he was starting out.
“I loved music all along. The kind of music I was doing by the time I got a record deal was pretty much considered country format,” said Berry. “I didn’t really grow up listening to country music a lot. My only exposure to country music as a kid was Saturday nights or Sunday nights when the TV show ‘Hee Haw’ would come on. So I didn’t really know much about it.”
Instead, Berry drew inspiration from the artists he listened to, like James Taylor, Cat Stevens, The Eagles and Jackson Browne.
“The first album came out in ’93, and I’ve been doing it ever since,” said Berry.
Over the years, Berry has racked up awards and nominations for his work, including winning a Grammy in 1996 for his participation in “Amazing Grace: A Country Salute to Gospel Vol. 1” and being nominated for the ACM Top New Male Vocalist in 1994, a Grammy in 1995 for “Your Love Amazes Me,” the CMA Horizon Award in 1995, the Top Male Vocalist Award in 1995, Vocal Event of the Year in 1997 for “Long Haired Country Boy” with Charlie Daniels and Hal Ketchum and the Mainstream Country Male Artist by the ICM Awards in 2013.
Berry has also recorded multiple gold and platinum records, but if you ask him which is his favorite, he won’t be able to tell you just one.
“I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been able to record songs that I love to sing. Asking a favorite is almost like asking which kid is my favorite,” said Berry. “I love to sing them all.”
According to Berry, loving music and what you do is what it’s all about, so it doesn’t need to be dressed up.
“It’s just me and my guitar, it will be pretty laid back,” said Berry. “No smoke, no mirrors, nobody running around on stage with their hair on fire. It’s pretty laid back. I hope folks will come out and be with us. We’re going to have a good time, I’m sure.”
To see Berry when he makes his West Bend debut, head to thebendwi.org. Tickets range in price from $35 to $45. Doors will open for the show at 6:30 p.m.