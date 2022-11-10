WEST BEND — Gregory Simons, Sr. was 19 and a half when he received his draft notice on Aug. 1, 1968, just after his high school graduation. He enlisted in the Air Force, and was sent to the Philippines during the Vietnam War.
He was checking out a prop plane in Guam when he was overcome by engine fumes. He passed out and fell 15 feet onto the tarmac. He broke his back and fractured his skull.
Simons was hospitalized for three months at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines, then transferred to Travis Air Force Base in California. He was discharged from the Air Force after serving a 15-month tour.
“I was in jet maintenance,” Simons shared, “working on B-52s. I loved the service. I would have made it a career.” Because he was working in Guam, he did not receive a Purple Heart.
When he returned to West Bend, he was hired by the West Bend School District. “Because I had taken courses as a surveyor/engineer in tech school, I was able to start immediately,” he said. He was transferred to the district’s cleaning service. “I worked 12 years nights cleaning all the schools.”
But he knew something was wrong. He suffered a heart attack and edema, had a hernia operation, and found out he had trouble with his liver, which had increased in size due to a reaction to his medicine for seizure control. He had four operations in all. “Uncle Sam screwed up,” he said. “They told me I was done.”
Simons was declared 10 percent disabled. He was still having seizures and pain from his broken back.
“But then they told me they would take care of me,” he said, and he ultimately qualified for 100 percent unemployment insurance. In addition to his four operations, he has a stimulator in his deteriorating spine, a four-vent collapse, a bad arm, cataracts.
“I’m a bionic man,” he joked. He’s now living in New Perspectives in West Bend. He gets around with a scooter and can walk with a cane.
“I’m feeling 30 percent better,” Simons said. “But I miss cutting the grass, I can’t drive and my buddies and I won’t talk about Vietnam.” He plays cribbage with a 92-year-old resident and enjoys playing pinball.
Recently, he got a phone call. “You’re going to Washington D.C.,” he was told, His son-in-law had nominated Simons to take an Honor Flight. He was included in a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight out of Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport, along with 14 other veterans from Washington County.
“I was just really proud of my dad throughout the day,” said Greg Simons Jr. “It was an emotional, meaningful day for everyone involved. I was honored to spend some time with him.”
“Everyone with the Honor Flight was amazing. All of the volunteers were so dedicated to making the day special for all vets,” Simons Jr. continued. “I know my dad felt valued and appreciated for his service. It was just an exceptional day.”
In total, 162 Korean War and Vietnam War veterans from southeastern Wisconsin and beyond were honored Nov. 5 with a one-day, all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials built in their honor and to experience a full day of honor and thanks for their service.
His family, including his son, who lives in Minnesota, his daughter and her husband, who live in West Bend, and his grandchildren picked him up Saturday at 6 a.m. to take him to the airport for the three-hour flight to Washington, D.C. “I’m looking forward to it,” he said the day before the trip. Simons received a powder blue jacket and shirt. His son, Simons Jr., who would accompany him, received a red jacket and shirt.
The tour included the WWII Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Marine Corps/Iwo Jima Memorial and the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.
“We also saw the Field of War Soldiers that included statues of soldiers walking across a field, the Roosevelt Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial, the Vietnam Wall, the Korean War Memorial and the Air Force Memorial – three stainless steel spires that reach a height of 402 feet above sea-level. We saw the Pentagon,” Simons said, noting that visitors can see the difference in the colors on the bricks due to the attack on 9-11.
The veterans returned to Milwaukee that evening to cheering, shaking of hands and applause during a homecoming celebration.
“I’ll never forget the opportunity,” Simons said.