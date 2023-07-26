WEST BEND — Nearly 2,700 We Energies customers who live in the Washington County area experienced power outages Wednesday morning after storms blew through the area.
“Our crews are busy working to restore power to over 2,000 customers in the West Bend area after a strong storm with winds, lightning and heavy rain blew through this morning,” said We Energies, in a statement to the Daily News. “We appreciate our customers patience as we work quickly and safely to restore their power.”
As of 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday, the We Energies Outage Map showed that there were 26 outages affecting 2,636 customers in the Washington County area, with most of the customers, about 2,612, living in and around West Bend. The other outages in the area were reported in Slinger, Allenton and across the county line in Dodge County.
The outages have affected both residential and business occupancies, including the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) who announced on their Facebook page that they temporarily closed, on Wednesday. The museum will provide another update if/when they are able to open for the day.
If you are experiencing an outage, you can track the progress of restoring power at tinyurl.com/2hkemxm9. As of 10:51 on Wednesday, the 26 outages are in various stages of repair, with restoration times for ones in progress set around mid afternoon (one marker for Washington Street said 2:30 p.m.) to not yet determined.
For tips on on being prepared and staying informed for when severe storms are forecasted from We Energies, visit tinyurl.com/3fvccm8e.