WEST BEND — A 38-year-old man armed with a knife tried to halt the voting process at the West Bend Community Memorial Library polling place on Tuesday.
According to a release from West Bend, the man entered the library at 12:35 p.m. with the knife and demanded that the staff “stop the voting.”
Police officers responded to the scene after receiving a call from library staff, and they were able to take the man into custody without incident, according to the release.
“Voting was paused for just over 30 minutes while the scene was secured, and the initial investigation was conducted,” said the release. “All library staff, election officials and citizens are safe, and the polling site [was] re-opened. The Police Department would like to thank the library staff for taking quick action and voters who waited patiently to vote.”
According to the release, the incident is still under investigation, and charges will be filed against the individual.
“There is no further threat to the community,” said the release.