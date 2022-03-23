WEST BEND — Two newcomers, Marietta Bailey and Deb Anderson, are vying for the District 2 seat on the Washington County Board of Supervisors. The spring election will be held April 5.
Why did you decide to run for the District 2 seat?
Bailey: County governments work to keep the county safe and secure, maintain the county structures and roads, support its citizens with services such as the Samaritan Home and create and keep an environment for the residents and businesses to enjoy an authentic quality of life.
I want to work for the taxpayers to make decisions that give them the best value for their tax dollars. I also support that our county and county officials have stood together to protect our individual freedoms and if elected I will continue to represent my constituents without unconstitutional mandates.
Anderson: I decided to run for County Board because I think it is important for free elections to include choice for the voters. I did not know who my opponent would be. I try to be an example to my grandchildren by not expecting someone else to do things I would not do. So, if “someone ought to do something,” like pick up that can, foster a child, write a letter to the editor, etc., then be that person (And I have done all of those things).
What would be your top priority as a County Board supervisor?
Bailey: Bailey stated her top priorities would be: Keeping a Health Center in Washington County to service our most vulnerable (Samaritan Home); govern as a representative of the taxpayers and make decisions on how to use the taxpayers’ money based on their input in a fiscally responsible way; and support law enforcement to keep Washington County the safe and enjoyable place to live, work, and visit that it is.
Anderson: I have three top priorities if I am elected to be county supervisor. I have worked with seniors for the past two decades and have cared for three of our parents in our home at the end of their lives. I know that many people can’t afford $10,000+ a month for nursing home care and many families are not able to accommodate their parents in their homes. I would like to work to protect the Samaritan option, having recently served on the Samaritan Task Force.
My second priority is to address the growing need for mental health care in our county. Too many people are commuting out of county for care, making employment stability very difficult. And I have ideas as to how both goals might be achieved together.
My third priority is to improve the connection between the county and our city.
What makes you the best person to fill this seat?
Bailey: Because this is my first run for public office, I do not bring preconceived notions and will do what is best for this county and its citizens. Washington County has a history of being fiscally responsible and staying within our budget. If elected, I will continue to help manage our county budget wisely and efficiently.
I want to be involved in finding a solution for the Samaritan. I have a personal appreciation for the value and necessity of the Samaritan Home because my mother was a resident. This will help me develop a solid and beneficial plan to benefit those who need this service.
I believe in a smaller, more efficient government and I am against government overreach. I will uphold our rights under the Constitution.
Anderson: My years of leadership experience make me the best person to fill this seat. As an alderperson, I learned how local government works and how to research information that could lead to solutions.
Example: Residents of a subdivision in my district asked for my help. Their lift station was failing. It was located only a block from the Milwaukee River. The threat of a sewage spill was real. In addition, they could not sell their homes with this issue. Working with the city and former mayor, we were able to connect the subdivision to the city sewage system, making their properties valuable once more.
As a county supervisor, a non-partisan position, I will work without “party” distraction on issues that most concern our community. As an executive director for Citizen Advocacy and, more recently, Senior Citizens Activities, Inc., I have built valued relationships throughout the community. Cooperation and taking time to understand where others are coming from builds community strength and respect. I can’t think of a better time to promote this.
