WEST BEND — Marietta Bailey was elected to the District 2 seat on the Washington County Board of Supervisors Tuesday after receiving 52.18% of the total votes.
Her opponent Deb Anderson received 47.37% of votes.
Bailey stated she would “work to keep the county safe and secure, maintain the county structures and roads, support its citizens with services such as the Samaritan Home and create and keep an environment for the residents and businesses to enjoy an authentic quality of life.”
She added that she wants to work for the taxpayers and make decisions that give them the best value for their tax dollars, as well as support individual freedoms.
Her top priorities would be to keep a health center in Washington County to serve the county’s most vulnerable, govern as a representative of the taxpayers making decisions based on their input and showing support to law enforcement.